ChainX (PCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.96 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.64 or 0.00045791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $30.83 million and $1.96 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ChainX has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 6,651,650 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

