Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 742,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 793,532 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Cimarex Energy worth $20,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 153,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 131,428 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,016,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,358,000 after acquiring an additional 173,844 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 146,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XEC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cimarex Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.32.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $351,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. 49,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,806. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.43. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31, a PEG ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $249.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.21 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

