Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) will report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.29. Cimpress reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cimpress.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.62 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded Cimpress from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

CMPR traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,704. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $260,688.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,651,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimpress (CMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.