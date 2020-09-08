Cipher Capital LP Buys New Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 231.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 203.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

In other news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,177,497.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

