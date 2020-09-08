Cipher Capital LP Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IDEX by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in IDEX by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

IDEX stock opened at $177.62 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $104.56 and a twelve month high of $185.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.