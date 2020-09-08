Claymore (CLM) Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

Claymore Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Claymore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

