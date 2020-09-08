Claymore Trading Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Claymore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. Claymore has a market cap of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

