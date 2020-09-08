Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 797.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,204 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $22,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,655,000 after acquiring an additional 82,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

