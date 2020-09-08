Conceal 1-Day Volume Tops $268,971.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.0989 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Graviex, TradeOgre and STEX. Conceal has a market capitalization of $915,244.63 and approximately $268,971.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049699 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00744019 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,162.61 or 1.00488513 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.01708118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00130567 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 17,223,956 coins and its circulating supply is 9,256,643 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conceal

Conceal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, TradeOgre, STEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

