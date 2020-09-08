Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 667164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.