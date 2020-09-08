Cred (LBA) Hits Market Cap of $18.63 Million

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded up 29.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Cred token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, DDEX and Gate.io. Cred has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $14.37 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cred has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00229436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01674859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00167264 BTC.

Cred Profile

Cred was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 tokens. The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit.

Cred Token Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Kyber Network, Gate.io, UEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

