Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0616 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Crown has a total market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $10,194.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Braziliex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,118.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.16 or 0.02225130 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.97 or 0.00780386 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012127 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000582 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,491,959 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Crown Coin Trading

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

