Cryptocean Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded 37.6% lower against the US dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and $108,469.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,126,380 coins and its circulating supply is 8,204,281 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

