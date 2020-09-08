Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) 1-Day Volume Hits $13,839.00

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and $13,839.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. During the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05104522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051924 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,480 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Trading

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

