Cryptonex Price Hits $1.54 on Top Exchanges (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Cryptonex has a total market cap of $85.58 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonex has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00015273 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

Cryptonex Profile

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org.

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.