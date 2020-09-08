CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 132.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,522 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of CubeSmart worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 32,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.61. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,118. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.98.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.11%.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.