DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $116.00. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of FRPT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.50. The stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $116.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total value of $2,115,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,815,746.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $553,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,142,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,738 shares of company stock worth $5,162,710. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,719,000 after purchasing an additional 775,811 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 778,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,984,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after purchasing an additional 618,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

