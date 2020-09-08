Datum Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $30,538.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05104522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051924 BTC.

About Datum

Datum (CRYPTO:DAT) is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

