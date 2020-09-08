DECOIN (DTEP) Price Tops $0.0895 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0895 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $4.79 million and $17,354.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000859 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022498 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 74,654,725 coins and its circulating supply is 53,514,846 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @



Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

