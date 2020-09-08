DEEX (DEEX) Achieves Market Cap of $327,518.21

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, DEEX has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $327,518.21 and approximately $231.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002860 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000162 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

