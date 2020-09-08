Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Delta Air Lines worth $32,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 146,710 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 53,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,516,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

DAL stock opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

