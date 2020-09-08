Denarius (D) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Denarius has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $2,095.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001806 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Denarius

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,381,420 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

