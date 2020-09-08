Denarius Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $1.34 million and $2,095.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, TradeOgre and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000155 BTC.

About Denarius

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,381,420 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

