Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0192 on Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $909.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00226791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.01725768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170719 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.