Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 44,477 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,477 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Yeti worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti in the first quarter worth $2,135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 22,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after buying an additional 932,666 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yeti by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yeti by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.07.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 15,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $763,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,634 shares of company stock worth $4,214,204. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YETI opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.76.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

