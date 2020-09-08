Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $697,750.00

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Dusk Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000593 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $16.14 million and approximately $697,750.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $516.53 or 0.05104522 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00035697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00051924 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,821,673 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

