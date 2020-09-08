Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 3,200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.