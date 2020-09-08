Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.44. Electronic Arts posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $809,313.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,260 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,767. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth A. Barker sold 14,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $1,995,186.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,984.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,333 shares of company stock worth $11,813,324 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,081,361 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $274,844,000 after purchasing an additional 575,767 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 4,876 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,126 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,419,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EA opened at $130.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.40. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

