Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Trading Down 12.1%

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) were down 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 251,389 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,152,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.30.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$194.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$179.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -1.3899999 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

