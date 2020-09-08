Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 8th (CAR, DY, ECL, FRPT, JOUT, KCO, MEOH, PEN, PENN, SOLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, September 8th:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price target increased by Zacks Investment Research to $39.00.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $177.00 to $187.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $116.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $99.00.

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) was given a €5.00 ($5.88) target price by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $59.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Soliton Inc. is a medical device company. Its commercial product uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to dramatically accelerate the removal of unwanted tattoos. Soliton Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $141.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

