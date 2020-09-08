EURBASE (EBASE) One Day Volume Hits $10,406.00

EURBASE (CURRENCY:EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One EURBASE token can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00011551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EURBASE has a market cap of $3.35 million and $10,406.00 worth of EURBASE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EURBASE has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EURBASE alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071410 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00346105 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001175 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045638 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008648 BTC.

EURBASE Token Profile

EURBASE (CRYPTO:EBASE) is a token. EURBASE’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,884,334 tokens. EURBASE’s official website is eurbase.com. EURBASE’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE/eurbase-ebase-34393c.

Buying and Selling EURBASE

EURBASE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EURBASE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EURBASE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EURBASE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EURBASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EURBASE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.