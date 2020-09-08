Everus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,574.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Everus has a market cap of $15.76 million and approximately $5,574.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0339 or 0.00000335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $24.43 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.05024879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052206 BTC.

About Everus

Everus is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,777,040 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everus is everus.org. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $24.43, $33.94, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55 and $24.68. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

