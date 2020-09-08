Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 3.0% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 36.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $821,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.42.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.60, for a total value of $42,796.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $11.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.95. 901,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

