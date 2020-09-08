Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 4.5% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Facebook by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB traded down $11.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.00. 901,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,359,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.14, for a total transaction of $46,005.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $730,865.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,437 shares of company stock worth $8,969,928 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.