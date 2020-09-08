Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,700 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fastenal worth $37,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,758 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 4,710 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $208,888.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,032 shares in the company, valued at $844,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock worth $4,682,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.10.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.71. 7,210,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

