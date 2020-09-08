Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,705,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400,973 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.98% of Fastenal worth $2,943,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 5,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $120,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

