Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lessened by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP decreased its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,740 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fastly by 918.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 121,446 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,616,268. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 0.85. Fastly Inc has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLY. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fastly from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,533,451.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $204,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,438,938 shares of company stock worth $119,446,379. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

