FujiCoin (FJC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FujiCoin has a market cap of $298,554.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,113.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.03350772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.43 or 0.02199387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00467489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.55 or 0.00826137 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00581867 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00049949 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012861 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,956,651,157 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

