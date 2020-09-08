Garlicoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,009.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $121,739.77 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Nanex, CryptoBridge and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 59,784,500 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.