Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 70,741 Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Generation Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $635,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. 61.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James E. Flynn acquired 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00.

GBIO stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 1,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,803. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $32.18.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.90). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Generation Bio Co develops gene therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases. It focuses in the areas of liver, eye, muscle, and brain disorders. Generation Bio Co was formerly known as Torus Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Generation Bio Co in November 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

