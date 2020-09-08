Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 916.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,579 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Anterix worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anterix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 639,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its holdings in Anterix by 19.1% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 807,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,617,000 after acquiring an additional 129,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth about $598,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $277,251.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,546.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brian Mcauley sold 3,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $140,811.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 332,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,890.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,995 shares of company stock worth $1,734,415. Insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATEX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Anterix from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Anterix Inc has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $57.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 18.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anterix Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

