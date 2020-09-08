Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 27,137 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 281.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after purchasing an additional 986,562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,419,000 after acquiring an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 712,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. 12,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.17. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

