Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,363. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.18. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $53.81.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAG. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

