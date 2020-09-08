Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.31.

GILD stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. 111,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,221. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.