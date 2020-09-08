Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,902 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 78.6% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 122,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 55.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 32,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series A alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $72,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,836.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BATRA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 7,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,204. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.