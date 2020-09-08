Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Increases Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of 2U worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,343,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,714,000. Finally, Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,783,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWOU traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,152. 2U Inc has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The company had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. Equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

