Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Increases Stake in Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.11% of Pagerduty worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 329.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pagerduty by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.53.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Karen Sammis Walker sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $37,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $385,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,314 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,608 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pagerduty stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,640. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. Pagerduty Inc has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pagerduty Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

