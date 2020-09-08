Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Appian by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Appian by 42.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 110.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $181,650.00. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $283,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,110. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Appian stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,527. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.67. Appian Corp has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.24 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

