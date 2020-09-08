Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Royalty Pharma stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. 4,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,544. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma PLC has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.88 million. Analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

In other Royalty Pharma news, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 20,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,500,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock valued at $126,686,000 in the last three months.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

