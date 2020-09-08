Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.38% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.48.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.